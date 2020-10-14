Sudan: Cooperation Between Ministries of Animal Resources and Health to Combat Epidemics and Diseases

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Adel Farah has reviewed with the Caretaker Minister of Federal Health Dr. Osama Ahmed Abdal-Rahim aspects of joint cooperation between the two ministries in the framework of the national campaign to combat epidemics and disease vectors between humans and animals.

Dr. Farah said, after a meeting at his office on Tuesday at the Ministry with Dr. Abdal-Rahim, they were in full coordination and cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health in the field surveys and disease investigation in all the states affected by this year's floods.

For his part, Dr. Abdal-Rahim emphasized the activation of joint committees, information exchange and partnerships between the two ministries in monitoring and combating epidemics.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.