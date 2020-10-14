Sudan: Cooperation Between Ministries of Animal Resources and Health to Combat Epidemics and Diseases

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Adel Farah has reviewed with the Caretaker Minister of Federal Health Dr. Osama Ahmed Abdal-Rahim aspects of joint cooperation between the two ministries in the framework of the national campaign to combat epidemics and disease vectors between humans and animals.

Dr. Farah said, after a meeting at his office on Tuesday at the Ministry with Dr. Abdal-Rahim, they were in full coordination and cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health in the field surveys and disease investigation in all the states affected by this year's floods.

For his part, Dr. Abdal-Rahim emphasized the activation of joint committees, information exchange and partnerships between the two ministries in monitoring and combating epidemics.