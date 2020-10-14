Zimbabwe: Muhambi's Bitter-Sweet Rugby Return

SABLES eighthman, Osborne Muhambi, should have been one of the happiest men, right now, following the return of competitive rugby. But, he also has a number of reasons to be worried.

The Harare Sports Club skipper, who had planned to retire from the game at the end of this year, said the resumption brought a wave of joy.

But, he is also pained by the fact that while he returns to do what he loves most, in the colours of Harare Sports Club, he cannot immediately take charge of Hellenic, a learning institution he also coaches. Schools' sports hasn't been given the green-light to start.

Although he has since shelved retirement plans, at least for the next two years, he is happy with the return of the game.

"Obviously it's a good feeling, now that the game has been cleared to make a comeback after being initially cancelled totally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Muhambi.

"I understand there are a lot of things we need to follow and we will wait to hear what the authorities, and stakeholders, say about that.

"Basically, it is about time and we hope to start training any time from now."

The ZRU are scheduled to finalise the best way, to resume the game, and Muhambi, just like most stakeholders, has suggested tournaments be brought on board just to complete the year. "We hope that we will get a tournament, or two, as well as a Sevens tournament as well just to get the blood flowing.

"We had missed those bruises, those tackles and it's good to know that the game is back before the festive season.

"Hopefully, next year, the season will start early since we have been deprived of league rugby this year.