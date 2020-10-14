Zimbabwe: Just in - Police Appoint Acting CID Director

13 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Police have with immediate effect appointed an assistant commissioner as acting Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director to steer the department's operations following the suspension of Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira after his recent arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Charumbira (49), who is out on $10 000 bail pending trial, was suspended from his duties pending finalisation of his trial.

According to a leaked memorandum from the police, there are transfers looming in the police but Assistant Commissioner Sipo James Makone, will remain at CID HQ as acting director.

"The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly; AC SJ Makone to remain at CID HQ as acting director," read part of the memo.

The developments come after the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) is also investigating three more cases against Charumbira (49), in addition to the other three counts he is facing of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

Three more people recently had statements on criminal abuse of office against the senior officer recorded by SACU .

Recently, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza alleged that on December 17, 2015, Detectives Ndlovu, Mbundire and Munyandure -- all of CID Drugs, Harare -- received information that one Charles Chabata Magolise had dangerous drugs at his place of residence.

The team reacted and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of 443 grammes of dagga and subsequent arrest of Magolise.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.