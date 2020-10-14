Zimbabwe: Pasipamire Rallies Chidzivo

SEASONED long-distance runner, Cephas Pasipamire, is hopeful Fortunate Chidzivo's participation at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships is a crucial step for her.

The rescheduled event is set for this Saturday in Gdynia, Poland, with elite men and women taking part.

Chidzivo is chasing qualification for marathon.

"I can say we worked more on speed work, after she approached me for help," said Pasipamire.

"We were able to push for almost a month.

"The challenge is she had to leave early for South Africa, to get her visa, so we could not fully polish her up but, from what we did, I think it can help.

"Our target was to run 1hour 9minutes at this race.

"At first, it was tough for her but, as time progressed, she improved. The good thing about Chidzivo is she is committed, and determined, and does most of the work without a push.

"The event in Poland is her first competition, after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, apart from getting much-needed competition, it's also an opportunity to measure her preparedness for the qualifiers."

Pasipamire said they were hoping to intensify the training programme, when she comes back, starting from next month.

The organisers of the event had to make some amendments, as part of measures to guarantee safety of athletes, and everyone, involved.

The race course changed from a one-lap 21.1km loop to four loops of approximately 5.5km.

Speaking just before her departure yesterday, Chidzivo said the goal was to try and run a good time, which will help raise her confidence, as she continues with preparations for an Olympic qualifying race.

"This is a major race for me. It's going to show me where exactly I need to work on, what are the challenges, is it endurance, strength or speed as I prepare for the qualifiers?

"It's very important for me, let's say if I run 70 minutes, it will build 90 percent of my confidence.

"It was not easy to get the visa but, it all worked out well, at the end. I am mentally, and physically ready, although with the pandemic I didn't do everything I was supposed to do for training.

"But, I am ready.

"The most important thing I could not fully do was strength-training. I only managed three sessions but I can't complain much.

"I had the chance of doing track work, after getting assistance from NAAZ (National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe), to access training facilities, so I can't complain much on speed but strength training was the challenge," said Chidzivo.

She is Zimbabwe's only representative at the championships.

It will be the first World Athletics Series event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early in the year.