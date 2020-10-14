Sudan: Higher Committee for Heath Emergencies Reviews Health Situation

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies chaied by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof.Siddig Tawer, held a meeting, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, to review he measures taken by the committee during the past period to face the COVID-19 Pandemic which hit the country last March.

The Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Usama Ahmed Abdul Rahim said in press statements that the meeting discussed the Health Ministry's report on the number of the pandemic cases, test procedures, isolation centers, besides, a detailed report on medical and medicine supplyduring the pandemic.

The minister called on the ciizens to be committed to the requested health measures to face the pandemic, referring to the current increase of the COVID-19 infections in some European countries.

"The tests carried out for those who are leaving the country showed that the virus still exists in Sudan" He stressed.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

