Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Appreciates IFRC Humanitarian Role in Sudan

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdull Hamduk has lauded the role being played by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the humanitarian fields in the country.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk received, Tuesday, in his office, the IFRC Secretary General, Jagan Chapagain and the Director of the IFRC Offic in Africa, Ahmed Omar Mukhaiar in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr.Omar Manis and the Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamar Edeen.

The IFRC Secretary General said in press statemens that the meeting focused on strengthening partnership between the Sudanese Red Crescent Society and the IFRC, thanking the Prime Minister to grant the International Federation of Red Crescent and Red Cross Agreement the legal status, explaining that the agreement will contribute to boosting cooperation between Sudan and the IFRC.

