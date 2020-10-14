Sudan and South Sudan Agricultural Cooperation Agreements Discussed

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdul Gader Terkawi called for the ncssity for coordination between Sudan and South Sudan and the reactivation of the Agricultural Cooperation Agreements signed between the two countries.

This came when the minister received, Tuesday, the South Sudan visiting delegation led by the South Sudanese Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Engineer, Josphin Joseph Lago in the presence of the General Directors in the ministry.

The minister welcomed the visit and affirmed the strong relation linking the two countries, referring to the agricultural investment opportunities in the country while, South Sudan Minister expressed desire to exchange experiences in agricultural fields.

