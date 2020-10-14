Zimbabwe: Siblings Make Hockey Squad

AS the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe announced squads for next year's Central-South Africa tournament, and the Under-21 Junior World Cup qualifiers, one of the highlight was the presence of several siblings who made the squads.

Some made both the senior men, and women, as well as the Under-21 men and women squads.

These include the Lowe sisters, Courtney and Nicole, and the Chomunorwa twins --Amos and Alec, who made the Under-21 side as well as the senior men side, where they will join their elder brother Gift.

"Making both teams is such an incredible honour, it shows me I can do anything if I put my mind to it," said Courtney.

"It also shows that someone else, besides my parents, has seen my talent."

The England-based player, who turns out of for Campbridge City Hockey club, has high hopes for both sides.

"My expectations for next year are pretty high, with both national ladies and Under-21s.

"I think if we all work together, and have the same goals, we are going to be able to reach the goal we all want.

"At the end of the day hockey is a team sport but, I think, that you need to put in your own work, behind the scenes, where no one sees.

"I do think the Under-21s will qualify for the World Cup.

"If we train hard, believe in ourselves, believe in one another, although we are scattered all over the world, we are just generally encouraging each other," said Nicole.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nicole, a Chisipite Senior School pupil, and is writing her A-Level exams, said her goal is to make the final teams together, with her elder sister, for both sides.

"This is such an incredible opportunity as this would be my first time to compete internationally, at such a high level, against some of the best teams.

"Our ambition is to make both teams together.

"I have been doing stick skills and fitness at home because I am currently writing my A-Levels," said Nicole.

For Amos and Alec, who are both pupils at Hippo Valley High School, it has been an exciting period.

"I began playing at an early age and, when I was 14-years-old, I played for the Zimbabwe Under-16s. "Since then, I have been playing for the national junior teams.

"So, this selection just shows I am making progress because they are looking at our performance and skills.

"My desire is for us to qualify for the Junior World Cup," said Amos.

His twin brother Alec shared the same sentiments and said playing for the same club, Hippo, has helped them push each other.