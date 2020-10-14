Zimbabwe: Govt to Boost Covid-19 Facilities At Beitbridge Border

Covid — 19 facilities at Beitbridge need to be upgraded quickly to screen and test travellers coming into the country from South Africa and protect immigration staff before large-scale movement of people across the border is practical, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro has said.

Dr Mangwiro, who was speaking during a tour of Beitbridge border post on Saturday, said more Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machines were being deployed to the border town, which at its peak on passenger traffic handled 15 000 people daily.

Currently, less than 1 000 people, mainly those handling essential and special cargo and returning residents, are using Beitbridge border post daily.

"We toured Beitbridge border post where we discovered that we need to introduce foot and wheel baths for vehicles and people as they enter the country," Dr Mangwiro.

"Most of the workers in offices are poorly protected and we have recommended improvements so that they don't contract and spread the virus. The workers need maximum protection.

"Social distancing parameters need to be marked properly. Those that interface with people should be wearing protective equipment."

Dr Mangwiro said South African opened its borders under Covid-19 alert Level One, which calls for more testing for those travellers going South across the border, and in particular a PCR test within 72 hours of crossing.

He said presently, the testing capacity at Beitbridge border post was very low and that there was going to be improvements from now onwards.

The border authorities had a few PCR testing machines, some of which were not working properly.

"What we need now is to have more functional machines and gadgets and to increase supplies in terms of testing consumables," said Dr Mangwiro.

What we are hearing here is that when the border is fully operational they may clear over 15 000 people daily.

So, we need to really up our game by availing lots of manpower and machines."

Dr Mangwiro said the current position, where health officials have to take samples for further testing to Gwanda and Bulawayo, was unsustainable considering the workload at the busiest inland port of entry in Zimbabwe and Sadc.

He said it was important for Zimbabwe to reorganise itself to avoid clogging the border with vehicular and human traffic related to inadequate testing equipment.

"As you can see, trucks are congesting roads on both the South African and Zimbabweans side of the border, which calls for us to improve on border management and efficiency issues through the provision of adequate tools," Dr Mangwiro.

Government would also upgrade testing and screening of returnees at the Beitbridge isolation and quarantine centre.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, a total of 10 125 returning residents have crossed, coming mainly from South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho, with health authorities having conducted 72 000 PCR tests in Beitbridge district alone.

This includes the locals and those in transit to other Sadc countries.

"We have also heard that there is rampant illegal migration along the Limpopo River," said Dr Mangwiro.

This calls for our security to up their game in terms of restricting those smuggling the disease across borders.

"I have seen the state of affairs at the district isolation centre at main hospital.

"With immediate effect we are going to revamp the hospital and equip it with the necessary accessories, including piped oxygen and making sure there is an uninterrupted supply of electricity."

Dr Mangwiro said the upgrading of facilities in the border town will be done continuously.