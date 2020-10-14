Zimbabwe: Zim Wrestler Targets World Title

AFTER conquering all before him, locally and regionally, bulky wrestler Jonathan Muvingi has set his sights on winning the World's Strongest Man challenge.

The 30-year old, who weighs 120 kilograms, believes he is now ripe for the global contest.

In a country where wrestling is regarded as a sport, on the periphery, Muvingi has been pushing hard, winning several accolades, including a big prize in Iran.

"I have always wanted to conquer the world," he said. "I know I am strong and, being a wrestler, I have gathered enough experience to be able to compete in this particular event.

"I have been a wrestler, for over a decade, now. I started off as an amateur and I am now a professional and I have won everything, both locally, and internationally.

"I have now set new targets for myself.

"I want to challenge for the strongest man accolade.

"I would have wanted to do that this year but I couldn't due to Covid-19.

"But, I know next year, maybe, the pandemic would have eased and I am ready to roar.

"I am feeling very fine and ready to go for the prize."

Muvingi said he would have challenged for the top world prize some few years ago.

"I am still looking for sponsors for me to go for the challenge. I would have challenged for this prize, some years ago, but I have not been lucky to get any financial backers.

"I am currently engaging potential sponsors and I am also looking for other companies, and individuals, who may bail me out."

The wrestler, who fights under the Zimbabwe National Army stable, was also affected by the death of his manager, Peter Kwarare, who passed away recently.

Muvingi is still training alone in his home gym.