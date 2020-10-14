Zimbabwe: Zim Wrestler Targets World Title

14 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

AFTER conquering all before him, locally and regionally, bulky wrestler Jonathan Muvingi has set his sights on winning the World's Strongest Man challenge.

The 30-year old, who weighs 120 kilograms, believes he is now ripe for the global contest.

In a country where wrestling is regarded as a sport, on the periphery, Muvingi has been pushing hard, winning several accolades, including a big prize in Iran.

"I have always wanted to conquer the world," he said. "I know I am strong and, being a wrestler, I have gathered enough experience to be able to compete in this particular event.

"I have been a wrestler, for over a decade, now. I started off as an amateur and I am now a professional and I have won everything, both locally, and internationally.

"I have now set new targets for myself.

"I want to challenge for the strongest man accolade.

"I would have wanted to do that this year but I couldn't due to Covid-19.

"But, I know next year, maybe, the pandemic would have eased and I am ready to roar.

"I am feeling very fine and ready to go for the prize."

Muvingi said he would have challenged for the top world prize some few years ago.

"I am still looking for sponsors for me to go for the challenge. I would have challenged for this prize, some years ago, but I have not been lucky to get any financial backers.

"I am currently engaging potential sponsors and I am also looking for other companies, and individuals, who may bail me out."

The wrestler, who fights under the Zimbabwe National Army stable, was also affected by the death of his manager, Peter Kwarare, who passed away recently.

Muvingi is still training alone in his home gym.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.