Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Begin Search for New Coach

12 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar is hunting for a new tactician after relegating Sylvester Mulukurwa to the assistant coach role.

Nzoia Sugar Chairman Evans Kadenge said they reached the decision after consultation with the management who regard coaching as a full-time job that requires maximum commitment.

Mulukurwa, an employee of sponsor Nzoia Sugar Company, would have had to balance his time between work at the company and coaching the team.

Those who are in interested in taking up the role have until Wednesday to apply for the job.

Mulukurwa had been appointed head coach on a three-year deal in August following the exit of Collins Omondi.

"We have not demoted Mulukurwa but just given him back his former role because we feel the team requires somebody who is on the job full time. Being an employee of the company, we felt he wouldn't have had enough time for the team while discharging his administrative duties at work," said Kadenge.

Goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura, who had also been appointed assistant coach, now reverts back to his earlier role.

While taking up the role in August, Mulukurwa had promised to end Gor Mahia's dominance in the league as well as outdo rivals AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz in Western region.

Last week, the club announced it had released nine players due to poor performance and will be recruiting ahead of the new season.

Those who were on the chopping board include custodian Faraj Kabali, defender Mohamed Nigol, midfielders Robert Abonga, Masoud Juma, strikers Abraham Kikpogei, Ugandan Import Borizi Kwezi, Jeremiah Wanjala and Vincent Odongo who has moved to Kariobangi Sharks.

Nzoia Sugar have acquired the services of Moses Mudavadi and Cliff Kasuti from Bandari with the pair signing year-long deals. Other new signings are former KCB striker Erick Otieno and Posta Rangers midfielder Felix Oluoch.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

