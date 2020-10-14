Kenya: Awuor Wins Royal Junior Tournament

The historical Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, the oldest in the country was such a colourful place on Sunday, just a day before the start of the Safari Tour second leg.

A field of 85 juniors supported by their parents converged on the par 72 course for the second Royal Junior Golf competition which was sponsored by members of the club. The event, like the first one a couple of months ago, was open to juniors as young as four to 21 years in various categories.

Winning the six years and under played over six holes, was Zani Malombe who beat Jayden Okeyo on countback with 51 gross, while Mark Kaigutha emerged the winner of the seven to eight years on 79 gross followed in second place by Natalia Kemei on 93 gross.

In the nine to 10 years category who played 18 holes, Justin Ngeera won with 107, winning ahead of Andrew Gathere on 130 and Chloe Kipkorir with 134 gross. Christopher Wambua posted 136 gross came home third.

In the 11 to 13 years section Eden Omwandho beat Arnold Kenneth on countback with 111 gross, with Calvin Opati coming home third on 117.

Mike Irungu carded 120 gross to take home the prize for third position. There was a stiff competition in the 14 years and above between Cynthia Abuto, Chesire Wachira and Mark Wambua where Abuto emerged the winner with a score of 109 gross, just a shot better than Wachira while Wambua finished in third on 112 gross.

In the handicap category, Nduta Gicheru fired an impressive nett 70 to win the nett prize ahead of Mathew Wachira on 76 nett, with David Kilinkoy winning the gross title with a score of 95, winning by four shots from Kimani Gicheru.

However winning the overall title was Ashley Awuor who represented Kenya in the All Africa Junior Championship in Zimbabwe and Morocco carded 10 over par 82 gross, playing off handicap five, to take the overall title ahead of Mwathi Gicheru on 92 gross.

Besides the field events, there was a putting competition for the five years old juniors where Jayden Okeyo won, ahead of Theo Kyle, and the six years winner was Zani Malombe, with Eann Mugo winning the seven to eight categories.

Club professional Charan Thethy thanked all the parents for bring their kids to participate in the event and club members for sponsoring the event.

At VetLab Sports Club, Onesmus Kibuna playing off handicap 20, took the overall title in the Extreme Golf Series. Kibuna carded 19 points in the first nine and 22 at the back nine for a total of 41 points, to beat men winner Hansil Tank on countback, with Michael Kinuthia finishing second on 39 points after beating Nelson Nyoike on countback.

In the ladies section, Jane Wokabi posted 40 points to win by two points from Nancy Njiraini while Catherine Mwangi was third on 36 points. The junior title went to Carolan Nathan on 38 points, with Anil Unia taking the senior title on 38 while Mutinda Mutuku was the best guest with 36 points.

A total of 186 participated in the second leg of the series where James Chege and Patrick Scoville won the nines on 23 and 21 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Eliakim Maina returned an impressive 44 points, to take the overall title in the Ubuntu Golf Day tournament.

Taking the men's title was John Kilonzo on 41 points beating Joseph Ndome by two points. In the ladies section, Catherine Wambui was also in her best as she posted 43 points to win by two points from Esther Njau.

The nines went to Kenneth Kimathi on 22 and Dr B. Kanyi who posted 22 points. The sponsors winner was John Njeru on 39 points, Ben Omindi won the gross on 83, and the guest winner was Martin Mungai on 34 points.