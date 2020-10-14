Kenya: Three Bodies Found After Lake Victoria Boat Accident

Authorities have found the bodies of three out of six people who have been missing since a boat capsized on Lake Victoria on Friday night.

Thirteen people were using the boat to travel from neighbouring Uganda when it capsized at about 10pm in Budalang'i, Busia County.

County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said a team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service found the bodies floating in deep waters on Monday evening.

Mr Kanyiri said strong waves and winds were hampering the operation by slowing vessels, the guards and local fishermen helping with the search

"We call on families to remain patient as the guards have powerful vessels that can withstand the tides," he said.

Earlier, police identified the missing people - three Ugandans and three Kenyans - as Bridget Erumbi, Carol Odongo, Sebastián Akuku, Lucy Odimbo, David Muluka and Evans Okumu, the owner of the boat.

The bodies found on Monday included that of a Ugandan woman.

"Chances of finding survivors are remote as it has been more than two days since the tragedy happened," the administrator said.

Anxiety

It is believed the boat capsized due to strong waves and overloading.

Sinyenye Beach Management Unit chair Stephen Musee said the prolonged search has caused anxiety, with members of the community and victims' families pitching camp at the lakeside.

"Some families will have to spend more days in the cold, waiting for their kin's bodies to be found."

The families have asked the government to help hasten the process so they can find closure.

Ms Wilkister Ajiambo, who last saw her husband Mr Akuku in August, said, "We have endured long days and night but there seems to be no hope for our beloved relatives."

Bunyala Sub-county Police Commander Jefferson Nyakundi called on sailors to keenly monitor winds and tides to prevent other accidents.

The seven people who survived the accident were taken to Port Victoria Sub County Hospital.