Malawi: ACB to Start Parading Witnesses in Mpinganjira Case - Court Orders Trial to Commence

13 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will start parading prosecution witnesses in a case in which business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira is being accused of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba said this after the High Court dismissed a fresh application by lawyers for Mpinganjira, led by Patrice Nkhono, who were seeking another adjournment to allow them to proceed with their judicial review application.

Matemba said following the decision by Judge Dorothy De Gabrielle, the case will resume on October 22 2020.

He said the bureau is ready with the prosecution of the case and on October 22 it will parade two of its witnesses.

"We are ready to prosecute the case and two of the witnesses will be ready to testify on October 22," said Matemba

Among the list of the witnesses for the case are five High Court judges who presided over the elections case.

In January this year, ACB arrested Mpinganjira after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda complained to the bureau that a business person and a public servant wanted to bribe the five judges who presided over the 2019 presidential election case.

Mpinganjira is answering charges related to attempting to induce High Court judges Mike Tembo and Healey Potani to exercise their functions corruptly by offering them K100 million.

He is also being accused of attempting to induce a public officer to abuse his office by attempting to persuade Tembo and Potani to accept the bribe and rule the election case in favour of former president Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission who were the respondents in the case.

Mpinganjira denies any wrong doing and pleaded not guilty to all counts .

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.