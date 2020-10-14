Kenya: ELOG Seeks Accelerated Electoral Reforms Ahead of 2022 Polls

12 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Election Observation Group (ELOG) now wants the Parliament to expedite processing pending electoral laws in a bid to ensure they are finalized in time before the commencement of the electioneering period.

The Group's National Coordinator Mulle Musau told news reporters on Monday finalizing the reforms will ensure electoral hitches witnessed in the past elections are resolved.

"A number of crucial proposals are lying in Parliament and this is an issue of concern to us because time is not standing still. In order to realize comprehensive and timely electoral reforms parliament and all the stakeholders should kick start the discussions and build consensus on necessary electoral reforms," he said.

Some of the critical legislative proposals include the IEBC Amendment Bill, Political Parties Primaries Bill, Elections Campaign Finance Bill, Representation of Special Interest Group Bill and the Referendum Bill.

In the previous election a number of issues were raised including the election system and adjudication of electoral disputes.

The other outstanding issue is on the constitution of IEBC where currently the commission is operating with only the chairperson and two other commissioners after four others resigned.

The commission's quorum is set at five.

Musau also said other reforms including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report should be released urgently for public scrutiny.

The BBI had recommended that all current commissioners be removed from office to pave the way for the establishment of a new team ahead of 2022 as part of radical changes to transform the poll agency.

Musau however noted that it wouldn't be possible to have a total overhaul of the commission given the limited timeline.

ELOG also expressed concerns over the premature 2022 campaigns, calling for action against politicians doing campaigns outside the legal framework and campaign timelines.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.