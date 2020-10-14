Botswana: Preparations Top Notch - Phuthego

Jwaneng — Botswana Football Association (BFA) regions and competitions manager, Setete Phuthego says he was gratified by the level of competence displayed by the general assembly preparations team.

Speaking in an interview at the BFA ordinary general assembly held in Jwaneng on Saturday, Phuthego thanked all who took part in the preparations, noting that the process was top notch.

He said though the team experienced some hiccups, they rose to the occasion to ensure the event was a success.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the assembly was convened in four centres being Jwaneng, Gaborone, Palapye and Francistown, connected via an online/internet programme to cater for the set health protocols.

Phuthego said though there were some technical hitches, they held a successful congress as well as credible, free and fair elections.

The Jwaneng counting centre attracted six observers; five men and one woman and also had nine delegates eligible for voting and there were no spoilt votes.

For his part, member of the electoral committee, Alfred Mokone said the elections went very well.

He said he believed the elections were free and fair as all representatives/election observers signed, with no one querying the results.

Source : BOPA