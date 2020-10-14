Nigeria: Davido Explains Visit to Police Chief After Protest

13 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has released a statement to explain his visit to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu after he had earlier joined anti-police protesters.

The international star came under fire after a video emerged in which he denied taking part in the #EndSars protest.

The End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (#EndSars) is a social movement in Nigeria that started on Twitter calling for the banning of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Monday saying he never denied taking part in the protest which took place in Abuja on Sunday.

"I want to make it clear that I didn't go there to deny protesting. My comments were taken out of context. I was trying to explain that I was not at the protest to cause trouble or fight as you can hear me say in the video," wrote the musician.

Davido also took time to explain why he joined the protest, "I then explained the reason why I got involved with the protesters and led them down to the force HQ so I could dialogue with the officers in charge who were accused of effecting arrests."

The 27-year-old chanter did not forget to thank the IG for meeting him under short notice and Nigerians who have come out in their numbers for the #EndSars protest.

Davido did not only protest but also helped release some protesters who had been arrested by police authorities.

