Tanzania: Nation Remembers Economic Revolutionist, Nyerere

AS Tanzanians today commemorate Nyerere Day, institutions and individuals have described the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere as an economic revolutionist who laid strong foundations for the country's social economic transformation.

On this day, 21 years ago, the nation was stunned by the demise of the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Nyerere. He was pronounced dead on October 14th, 1999.

A host of Tanzanians who spoke to the 'Daily News' ahead of the Nyerere Day commemoration, eulogized the late first Head of State, saying during his tenure in office Mwalimu Nyerere set up proper foundations that have served as the building blocks for social economic development by subsequent governments.

A veteran politician Chrisant Mzindakaya who worked with the iconic statesman said as a way of upholding the thoughts that Mwalimu Nyerere conceived and propagated, the government has managed to undertake several reforms in various sectors that have yielded positive impact for the nation, including safeguarding the country's Union.

"It was during his tenure when Tanganyika and Zanzibar were united to form the United Republic of Tanzania; it's good to see that the government has continued to maintain and protect it in the past 21 years," he said.

He said the government has continued to improve social services including education, health, spearhead war against corruption, increase revenue collection as well as protect natural resources for the greater interest of the country, aspects that Mwalimu threw his weight on during his leadership.

He noted that Mwalimu was determined to see an improved education and health sector, things are being implemented today.

He said education for all, an idea that was conceived and implemented by Mwalimu Nyerere is successfully being implemented today as the country witnesses an increase in the number of children being enrolled to school as well as expansion of the health sector.

"I worked under his government for a period of 14 years as the minister and Regional Commissioner, I can assure you that most of the changes that we are seeing today are the results of the foundations that he laid during his tenure as the first president," he noted.

For her side, Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Dr Stergomena Tax said the bloc will continue to honor Mwl Nyerere's unparalleled commitment to liberation and development.

In a statement released yesterday, Dr Tax said the former statesman will always be remembered for his unrelenting support for total independence and freedom of many African countries which earned him the respect and admiration on the continent and beyond.

"He was well respected in his home country of Tanzania, not only as Father of the Nation, but also for his approach to socio-economic development, we pay tribute to Mwalimu for laying a solid foundation for the unity, peace, freedom and socioeconomic developments we are witnessing today," she said.

For his part, the former speaker of Parliament Pius Msekwa recalled Mwalimu's role in the establishment of a multiparty system, but expressed disappointment on some apparently politically motivated attacks that have left some party cadres dead and others injured.

He recalled the most recent event being the brutal killing in Njombe of the Chairman of the CCM's youth wing of the Higher Education Students, who had been missing for six days before his dead body was discovered, abandoned in a forest area.

Since this year's election campaigns started, there have been a few other similar acts committed elsewhere, for example in Tunduma, Ukara and Pemba; perpetrated by suspects who have since been arrested by the police. This is a very disturbing trend in our country's politics," he said.

He was of the view that: "It is disturbing and worrisome because such politics of violence cannot be tolerated by any peaceloving people anywhere; but more so, by people in the land of Nyerere who resolutely preached the doctrine of nonviolence, and even during the struggle for Tanganyika's independence, and whose death we are sadly commemorating during this same campaign period."