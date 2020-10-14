Tanzania/Burundi: Burundi's Star - I Will Deliver

THE newly-signed Young Africans player, Saidi Ntibazonkia has expressed his gratitude upon sealing a one and half year deal to serve at the club saying together with colleagues, they will work hard to drive it further.

Ntibazonkia scored the winning goal when Taifa Stars suffered a 1-0 loss to Burundi in a FIFA international friendly match held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

But on Monday, photos of him putting on Yanga jersey with GSM'S Investment Director, Hersi Said completing the contract went viral on social media platforms indicating that he has landed at the Jangwani Street outfits.

"I am glad to sign for Yanga and I believe that with support from my teammates, we will accomplish the objectives of navigating the club further," the 33 year old striker said.

However, Ntibazonkia is expected to officially start serving his new club after the min-transfer window.

In a related development, the team's Assistant Coach, Juma Mwambusi admitted that he is having constant communication with the upcoming new coach Cedric Kaze, who is reportedly going to arrive in the country soon.

The Burundian trainer will succeed Zlatko Krmpotic who was sent packing at the club nearly 37 days at the helm of the team despite enjoying unbeaten run in five league and two friendly matches.

It was reported that the Serbian trainer failed to inject the intended chemistry into the team as he was accused that despite winning games, the team lacked dominant type of play and relied heavily on using long balls other than letting the ground flow of the ball.

"He is following every step we make as a team technologically and when he arrives, I will hand to him all the programmes that we have had so far like how many we played, the number of players who were featured, those who did not play and other things we have done in his absence. "With this, he will be in a better position to know where to begin as far as his coaching responsibilities are concerned," said Mwambusi.

He also disclosed that they have set up a special program aimed at uplifting fitness levels of some players in the team including Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' saying the top flight league requires the use of more physique.

"We expect to see a lot from these players that is why they were signed by Yanga so that they can contribute something to the success of the club. "As you know, many football leagues in Africa were suspended because of Covid-19 pandemic that is why most of them are still struggling to regain their usual fitness levels," Mwambusi narrated.

However, he was confident that soon, the team will be united and play as one not relying on individual brilliance to get good results.

"I can see light at the end of the tunnel because our job is to link these players so that they can play as a team. The chemistry is slowly coming into the squad," he revealed.