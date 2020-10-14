Liberia: Weah Breaks Ground for U.S.$3.8 Million Market Project

13 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

President George M. Weah has broken ground for a modern Duala Market in Montserrado County Electoral District#16, following formal dedication of the 14 Market in VOA community, Paynesville over the weekend. Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony Tuesday, 13 October in Duala, President Weah thanked the Government of Japan for the new project.

Mr. Weah recalled that few days ago he delegated a newly constructed market in Paynesville City in fulfillment of promise he made to hard working members of the Liberia Marketing Association to build them more markets to shelter them from the sun and rain, as they sell their goods to the public.

President Weah described the Duala Market as one of the largest and most important centers in Liberia, and for very long time he said Liberians have all observed the poor condition in which it has operated.

"For the past time the unfortunate situation of poor sanitation and shelter, health hazard and many others can no longer be ignored," he said. According to the President, work at the site will began immediately and by the grace of God, the project will be completed very soon.

He clarified the Duala market project is void of politics, saying if politics were order of the day, Liberia will never developed, adding that his dream is to leave a good legacy for young people to emulate.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) PepciYeke said the market will be up to modern and international standards upon completion.

Mr. Yeke said due to the size of the land, the market building will have first and second floors on a 580 square meter with project lifespan of 11 months. Mr. Yeke detailed the market building will have 1007 tables, office space, 20 bath rooms, shower facilities, two ware houses, a water towel and generator room including a 20kva generator.

For his part the Minister of Foreign Affair Dee Maxwell Kemayah thank the people of Japan for the transformation of the people of Duala.

