Liberia: CEMViP-SR Cautions Against Elections Violence

13 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A. Tweh And Winston W. Parley

The COVID-19 Election Monitoring and Violence Prevention Situation Room (CEMVIP-SR) is calling on all political parties to adhere to the guidelines and rules as developed by the National Elections Commission (NEC) and be proactive through dialogue to avoid escalation in tensioned violence throughout the country.

CEMVIP-SR is supported by ZOA Liberia and funded by the Swedish International and Development Agency. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, 13 October at ECOWAS headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia's Peace Ambassador Rev. William R. Tolbert, III, said there are reports of intermittent violence coming from Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Margibi Counties.

"We appeal to persons from these counties to remain peaceful and law abiding without violence," he says. According to him, with the increase in reports of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, they call on the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the local and international public health officials to resume regular reporting of all cases in the fifteen counties.

Rev. Tolbert also calls on the public to adhere to policies and procedures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The country's Peace Ambassador noted that with the recent reports of dead bodies being discovered throughout the counties, they are calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to conduct speedy and objective investigations with subsequent circulation of reports to the families and the public to impact peace and security throughout the counties.

"We express condolences to the families of the deceased and appeal to the public to remain calm and wait for the LNP to present information related to the incidents," Rev. Tolbert continues. He adds that elections are opportunities to vote into office your choice, saying everyone should remain family and friends.

The Peace Ambassador cautions further that no one should resort to violence during the elections, rather they should all use these opportunities to remain peaceful and strengthen democracy.

On 21 August 2020, the Situation Room was formally launched at the National Center for Coordination Response Mechanism in the ECOWAS compound by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Varney A. Sirleaf.

It is a collaborative initiative of the Liberia Peace Ambassador, the West Africa Network for Peace Building and the Civil Society Organizations.

However, this initiative is to be maintained before, during and after the scheduled elections in December 2020 with support from the Government of Liberia and the International Partners.

The Situation Room will collect nationwide data on the election and COVID-19 using information generated by 215 persons stationed throughout the fifteen counties in Liberia Early Warning and Response Network (LERN) platform.

The platform conducts analysis and provides real time information to the public and policy makers for actions. Therefore, information collected on the LERN platform is collared with what is being generated by the personnel of the County Peace Committees, the County Security Structures and the three Regional Hubs.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.