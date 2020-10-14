Rwanda: Rwf2.8 Billion Trauma Healing Programme to Be Launched

14 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) and Interpeace, an international organization for peacebuilding will, tomorrow, launch a pilot programme aimed at enhancing capacities to address trauma related to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Dubbed the 'Bugesera Trauma Healing Pilot Programme', it will be funded by the European Union to a tune of €2.5 million for a period of 18 months.

The Interpeace Great Lakes Regional Representative, Frank Kayitare told The New Times in a telephone interview that the programme will complement the already on-going efforts by the government and other stakeholders to focus on the facilitation of community dialogues between survivors and former genocide prisoners returning to the communities in the district.

It will also provide capacity building of mental health professionals plus financial support to district health centers to scale up capacities to provide services to community members that are most affected by trauma.

Kayitare said that the programme will also provide skills to help improve livelihood skills including financial literacy both survivors and ex-prisoners and their families.

"After providing these skills, we will also offer financial support to joint socio-economic initiatives which we hope build trust over time and contribute to reconciliation and sustainable peace," he said.

Kayitare explained that the pilot is expected to provide lessons on which basis can be made to scale it to other districts.

At the launch, a Steering Committee consisting of representatives of both governmental and non-governmental institutions will be announced.

The committee will be charged with ensuring local ownership and on-going guidance and oversight of programme implementation and will meet quarterly to offer strategic, high-level guidance, assess progress and provide advice where required.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

