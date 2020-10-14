Namibia: Thatch Vendors Dealt Double Blow

THATCH grass vendors in the Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East region are facing possible market closure as there is no market for their commodity.

This follows the six-month long Covid-19-imposed state of emergency that is hitting tourism and housing in the country hard - some of the biggest markets for this product.

On top of this, Mukwe falls within an area affected by foot-and-mouth disease, together with the entire Zambezi region.

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade runs a thatch grass hub at Rundu, but the product cannot leave the constituency due to red tape.

Constituency councillor John Thighuru says this has resulted in Mukwe vendors not having an external market for their prime product.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has zoned our constituency with the Zambezi region as a foot-and-mouth disease area. That made it difficult for grass sellers to sell outside the constituency," he says.

While some are formalised, somethatch grass sellers do not own formally registered businesses.

Currently the only control measure is an annual fee of N$500 they pay the Hambukushu Traditional Authority.

In an effort to formalise the sector, Thighuru says he has made several attempts to get thatch sellers registered through the institution that deals with small and medium enterprises.

"Some of the vendors have formalised their businesses, but some not," he says.

Kambimba village is situated on a gravel road 5km southward, from the main road from Divundu about 16km westward to Rundu in the Mukwe constituency.

The Namibian met up with three women under a tree preparing bundles of thatch grass. Money made from the grass is their main source of income.

Even though they hardly have any buyers these days, Murungu Kaghunda, says they are hopeful that someone will buy a bundle.

"The coronavirus made it very difficult for us to sell much, because people from the city who could have supported us are not travelling to the villages. They buy the grass for their houses. However, amid that, we remain hopeful," Kaghunda says.

In the last six months, hardly any car stopped at the stall next to her house, she says.

Kaghunda's sister, Ngunghuru Ntjamba, says before the Covid-19 pandemic sales were good as many lodge owners were procuring the grass to build new rooms or renovate existing ones.

Currently they are not adding value to the product through manufacturing other products from it, the women say.

"We are not in the business of making brooms. Maybe someone else can buy the grass and make brooms," Ntjamba says.

This year the women burned most of their harvest, because once the grass starts changing colour from green to brown it loses its value and cannot be sold.

The need to add value to a simple resource such as grass, remains a challenge.