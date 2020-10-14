North Africa: Bein to Air the 2020 International Swimming League in Qatar

14 October 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

beIN Sports and the International Swimming League has announced a media rights agreement to broadcast live the upcoming International Swimming League regular seasons and semi-finals which will last for 5-weeks starting mid-October.

The International Swimming League 2020 will be broadcast exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa on beIN Sports HD with English and Arabic commentary starting from Friday, October 16.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer at beIN Media Group said, "We are delighted to have secured the rights to broadcast the ISL 2020 regular season in France, Turkey, the Middle East & North Africa, and Asia Pacific. With teams competing from around the world and an innovative competition format, the ISL 2020 season promises to be a thrilling experience for our subscribers this month".

ISL Founder and Chairman Konstantin Grigorishin said "We are extremely pleased to add beIN to our Season 2 broadcast partners and excited for our champions to showcase their talent to an ever-growing global audience. This partnership enables us to further deliver our fans, wherever they are, the action, emotion, entertainment and excitement of a competition where each race is disputed as a championship final!"

