Gambia: The Groundnut Trade Season With 435 Million Dalasis Bail Out of the Ggc

The National Assembly approved a 435 Million Dalasis bail out for GGC as part of the supplementary budget to enable the corporation to settle its debt to Islamic Trade Finance Corporation which is a member of The Islamic Development Bank Group.

Foroyaa will find out how this bail out would reposition the GGC to be fully liquid in having the requisite finance to meet the means to purchase all the crop in the Gambia which would boost the foreign exchange earning capacity of the country to promote growth amidst the Pandemic.

Farmers are already harvesting their corn and grain. The groundnuts in many places look attractive, Without unseasonal happening this year's harvest may be better than last year.

Farmers ' eye will take a tour to assess the true state of the season and the preparation of the GGC and the seccos or buying stations for the trade season.