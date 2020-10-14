Gambia: Forest Products Dealers Arraigned Before a Lower Court

Four forest products dealers were on Tuesday arraigned at the Brikama Magistrates Court for importing forest products without a valid import certificate contrary to section 106, 107 and 108 of the Amended Forest Act 2018.

When the case was called before Magistrate Sainey Joof of the Brikama Magistrates court, sub Inspector Jarju and Inspector Kinteh announced their representation for the Inspector General of Police.

Abdoulie Jobe, Yorro Sowe, Ahmed Jaqara and Anyiam Uchechukwu Edwin were charged with one count of importation of forest products without a valid import certificate contrary to section 106, 107 and 108 of the Amended Forest Act 2018. They all pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against them.

According to prosecutors, the accused persons sometime in the year 2020, at Foni Bwiam, West Coast Region in the Republic of The Gambia, unlawfully without authority, were found importing timber logs without a valid import certificate and there by committed an offence.

The four accused persons were granted bail in the sum of thirty thousand dalasis each. They were further ordered to each produce one Gambian surety.