Liberia: National Christian Task Force of Liberia Wants Election Separate From Referendum

Monrovia — Mr. David Benitoe, the National Director of the National Christian Task Force of Liberia is calling on Liberians to reject the pending December referendum by voting no to all the propositions adding that it's unconstitutional to conduct an election and a referendum on the same day.

The National Christian Task Force of Liberia is a conglomeration of different churches that aims at supporting the wellbeing of Christians in the country.

The referendum in Liberia should have been in 2018. But due to some reasons, the referendum was repeatedly postponed. Early this year, the National Election Commission (NEC) announced the holding of both the Special Senatorial Election and the pending referendum on December 8, 2020.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia, the organization's National Director declared that the motive behind the proposed changes to the constitution is questionable.

According to Rev. Benitoe, a genuine referendum to change a constitution is held by itself so that people can campaign for and against the changes. "This is why they want to do it in the dark, that mingles it with an election so people will not pay attention to the constitutional changes. You don't mix referendum up with an election where people's attention will be on the senatorial candidates and not the constitutional matter. It is wrong to want to change the constitution in such way. If the motive is pure, let's do it in the light. So let's vote no."

Mr. Benitoe says there has not been enough civic education for people to know why they should vote yes or no. He stressed that two months are not enough time to adequately educate the population about why they should or should not change the constitution.

He noted that the distraction from election campaigns will hamper the smooth conduct of the referendum.

"The official gazette for the amendment is too bulky and not easily accessible. Vote no. The propositions are not national priorities right now. Will the constitutional changed the burning issue in Liberia right now? No. So, vote no," Rev. Benitoe said.