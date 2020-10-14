Liberia: Liberi - 'To Whom Much Is Given, Much Is Expected' - Cllr. Warner Challenges Cental Staff

press release

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has challenged staff of the organization to serve by examples as they endeavor for a society that is free of corruption, transparent and accountable.

CENTAL is the National Chapter of Transparency International (TI) which has more than 120 chapters and networks around the world.

Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner said individuals serving as staff of the organization must live above the ordinary and have personal integrity as well as develop a sense of commitment and dedication to match their deeds with work as they serve in their different communities, places of assignments and homes.

"We have to make efforts to match our deeds with our works. To whom much is given, much is expected," Cllr. Warner said at the opening of a one-day pre-project implementation workshop for staff on CENTAL's National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) program held at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor.

The Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL) said the NIBA project represents the largest funding received by CENTAL since its establishment in 2004 to fight against corruption and bad governance in Liberia.

The National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) program is a US$1.7 million project covering 3.5 years (42 months) to be implemented in seven counties- Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, Bomi, Nimba, Bong, and Rivercess, with funding from the Government and people of Sweden.

The project's overall objective is to endeavour for 'a corruption-free Liberia where citizens act with transparency and integrity in all their dealings.'

Also speaking, the First Secretary at the Embassy of Sweden, Arto Immonen said the Embassy seeks to support civil society and other organizations working in Liberia to promote accountability and good governance in Liberia.

Mr. Immonen said as part of the Embassy's internal appraisal process on proposals, the team takes into consideration different perspectives, including human rights, gender, the poor and marginalized, and other dimensions that promote inclusion and accountability at all levels.

He thanked the team at CENTAL for the milestone in landing the NIBA program that seeks to work for a corruption-free Liberia and expressed optimism that CENTAL will work to achieve its objectives.

The one-day gathering was held under the theme: "Building Staff Capacity to Enhance Productivity and Tackle Corruption." It seeks to facilitate interaction, learning, and information sharing among the Board, leadership, and staff of CENTAL as well as increase staff's awareness and understanding of key policies, programs, and activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CENTAL's Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen also stressed the need for staff of the organization to serve with high level of integrity at all times. Mr. Miamen said if CENTAL must fairly checkmate the system and tackle corruption in Liberia, people working with the organization must be people of high integrity.

During overview of the workshop, the Program Manager of CENTAL, Gerald D. Yeakula further highlighted the importance of the training to the attendees. He also challenged the staff, especially incoming members, to consider working with the institution as an opportunity to improve their capacity and skills to enable them excel in the institution, nationally, and otherwise.

The one-day training brought together members of the Board, partners, office and project staff from across the seven targeted counties- Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, Bomi, Nimba, Bong, and Rivercess.