Liberia: President Weah Says Development Will Be Difficult If 'His Likes' Are Not Elected in the Midterm Elections

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has warned Liberians that the pace of development currently ongoing in the country might not be fast-tracked if his favorites are not elected in the midterm senatorial elections.

At the ground breaking ceremony of the new Duala Market in the Borough of New Kru Town on Tuesday, President Weah craved the support of electorates in the area, assuring them of meeting their desire for rapid development, once they elect people of who share his vision at the National Legislature.

"Let me not shy away from what is going on, we are going to elections, you repose confidence in us and we are coming to you for more votes in the Senate and in the House of Representative," President Weah said.

"The only way your projects, your aspirations and desire can be met is when you get people of like-minds that think the same way and going the same direction," he said.

He was not specific as to whether, electorates should vote the CDC candidates, but noted that voting people of his likes will enable the August Body to approve developmental documents that will be sent before them.

Other than electing likeminded people he favors in the pending midterm senatorial elections, President Weah said "it will be difficult for development to be fast tracked in various parts of Liberia."

In what appears to be a harsh worded tone, President Weah shunned critics for condemning his ability to foster development, noting, he would give 'no credence' to negative comments, but continue to foster developments.

"I know most of you can laugh each time I speak, let me guarantee you that you can laugh all your laugh, but I know what I'm here for and I know what I can do. I remember you told me that it was not possible, but only God can determine what is possible and what is not possible.

"I'm going to put my mind, body and soul to this leadership, so that when I leave, you will see tangibles," President Weah said.

"Let us change our mentality of doing things. I am a simple man, a kid from the ghetto, I want to think about the future of our children to do the right thing for this country."

US$3.8M Duala Market In Tight

President Weah just four days ago, dedicating the newly constructed 14-Gorbachop Market in Paynesville, has again broken ground for the construction of a US$3.8 million (market project in Duala, New Kru Town.

At the dedication of the 14-Gorbachop Market, he promised to build shelters that will protect the goods of marketers within the Duala Market from rain and sun by constructing a modern market.

President Weah said congestion at the Duala Market, couple with poor public health practices, has served as a health hazard for inhabitant's within the Borough of New Kru Town and as such, it was necessary to have a project with modern facilities that will address these problems.

"For a very long time, we have all observed the poor condition under which this market has operated. It has grown so large that it has move into the major highway that runs through it, and a safety hazard to both marketers and customers at large," President Weah stated.

"There is no shelter and no sanitation facility for the men and women who sell their goods there."

Going forward in mitigating such public health barrier, the President said such an 'unfortunate' situation can no longer be ignored and that his administration has decided to address this in a timely manner.

As such, he assured the Liberia Marketing Association that materials for the project will be brought at the site by Wednesday to kick off the project, "despite financial constraints."

President Weah sees the groundbreaking ceremony as a proud to his leadership, relating it to promise made by him which he sees necessary to keep.

"By tomorrow, you will see materials at this site and by God's grace, this project will soon be completed," Weah said.

In spite of the COVID-19 crisis, he said there should be no excuse in constructing project such a project, noting that he was elected to do so.

He said the condition of Duala Market must not remain the same as it was, since his youthful age, while living within the Borough of New Kru Town.

"I live in Duala and know about this place, but again in a point of time, this place must change. We want to give this market a facelift, so that the people going to the street can no longer go to the street," he maintained.

President Weah also frowned at attempt to politicize market project as well as other developmental projects in Liberia.

He believes if politics is to be placed at the front of his leadership, there will be difficulties in implementing development.

"I want to be the first to make sure that Liberia comes to a point where, when foreigners come, they will know that they are in a country. We are the oldest independent states, and to date, there is no playground for our children, and playground must be built," President Weah further stated.

For his part, Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah said the market construction project came through when government soughted partnership with the government of Japanese, for the empowerment of Liberia Marketers.

"The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) will implement the project with an oversight the Ministry of States, while Japanese Fund Secretariat will monitor the project," Minister Kemayan averred.

Minister Kemayan encouraged LMA to work with LACE for the full implementation of the project.

At the same time, LACE Executive Director, Pepci Quiwu Yeke said the Dual Market construction is expected to last for 11months and will have both first and second floor due to the size of the land and will be done on 580 square meters.

"The entire market facility will be fence with a lighting system. It is intended for better selling environment and to decongest traffic from town and to Duala", Yeke told the gathering.

"We are breaking ground today, by tomorrow (Wednesday, October 14), this project will go in full swing. I think, when you cooperate with us, we will achieve this together.

In addition, Yeke said 1007 (One Thousand and Hundred) tables will occupy the market building, it will have an office space, along with 20 bathrooms and shower facilities, two ware houses, a water tower and a generator room with 20kva inclusively.

A part from these, he said the market will have a parking lot for over 150 cars.

Due to population of the area, Yeke revealed plans by government to construct additional market annexes at the same land.

Mr. Yeke also expressed hope that the project upon completion, will bring an end to huge traffic congestion along the Bushrod Island route.

Making remarks, Liberia Marketing Association President, Alice Gorpu. Yeebahn assured President Weah the marketing sector willingness to implement agriculture projects, if they are supported.

"We stand here today to say, we are going to join you to wage war on poverty and LMA is prepared to do this by improving agricultural productivity across Liberia," Madam Yeebahn stressed.

"We as marketers, can do the same agriculture projects that others are doing in neighboring countries."

Yeebahn sees her recognition by government at two recent and separate events of President Weah as a decision to forgive the LMA and to work with them.

She said: "The ground-breaking ceremony demonstrate President Weah willingness to work with the LMA."

"Today is a day to remember in the LMA again. You can see what is happening. Last Friday we were at Omega Market and saw what the President did and what he continue to do. We say thank God for passing through you to favor the LMA."

Madam Yeebahn then promised LACE that LMA as an organized institution stands ready to do whatsoever in helping to successfully implement development.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County Superintendent, Florence Brandy appealed to the contractors to help empower youths of the Borough of New Kru Town with Short Term jobs during the construction process.