Liberia: Julie Endee to Participate in Hollywood Awards Event in the United States

Monrovia — Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee is expected to participate and serve as a Presenter at the 2020 Virtual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the United States.

Ambassador Endee is also the Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP).

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Award are United States of America awards given to outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary milestones and accomplishments.

It can be recalled that in 2017 the HAP Awards was endorsed by the Mayor of Glendale - Vartan Gharpetian, California Legislature Assembly and the United States Congress, as one of Hollywood's major awards show establishment.

Over the years, the HAP Awards has honored numerous royalties including His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, His Majesty King of Eswatini, Former WBA Heavyweight Champion Honorable Gerrie Coetzee, Reverend Mother Abimbola Ajayi and Todd Bridges, along with other select Politicians,

Dignitaries, Hollywood and African A-List Actors, Musicians, Comedians, and Activists.

Ambassador Endee was invited to the renowned American events by the "I Dream 4 All Foundation and the Board of Directors of Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPAwards)".

In a communication addressed to the Liberian Culture Ambassador over the weekend, the organizers of the HAP Awards pointed out that the event promises to be world in the areas of Entertainment, Culture, and Business.

They maintained that the opportunity for local craft women entrepreneurs to exhibit and for traditional artists to perform is also made available by the HAP Awards platform.

"On behalf of the I Dream 4 All Foundation and the Board of Directors of Hollywood & African Prestigious Award (HAPAwards), we are pleased to cordially invite you to be a Presenter at the 2020 VIRTUAL HOLLYWOOD AND AFRICAN PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS".

"We believe you will join us for this great event when we honor great African and American Iconic people doing good work and making us proud".

The organizers pointed out that their media partnerships with key communication channels and social platforms will guarantee maximum publicity and visibility for the pre-event, event, and post-event_ using select on-line and off-line channels" adding that, "this mega exposure will take place on 3 continents"

The virtual event will officially kick off will the HAP Award Zoom Business Round Table on Oct. 17, 2020.

It will be streamed LIVE on the website (www.hapawards.com) and across social media channels.

The organizers, however, encouraged Ambassador Endee to respond as soon as possible and provide one head shot and two line intro for their writers.

"We will send out information and logistics for the show once received. Also provide a short video saying who you are, when and what you are doing with HAPAWARDS 2020 and invite all to come and join us on October 18,2020 for Virtual Hapawards experience".

Ambassador Endee is a traditional luminary who continues to play instrumental roles and sacrifices in promoting Liberian culture and entertainment both locally and internationally.

She has, and continues to play a pivotal role in partnering with scores of United Nations organizations, the Government of Liberia and other international partners to launch multiple campaigns on immunizations, propagating and promoting messages of peace through traditional cultural activities and entertainment.

Ambassador Endee is well-known as the cultural icon of Liberia, who has also helped to discourage Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), including rape against women and girls in the country through championing and advocating for the promotion and protection of their rights, among others.

She continues to serve as a mentor for hundreds of young women and girls in Liberia.