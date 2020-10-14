Liberia: There is No Place Like Home, but Prevention Is Better Than Cure

13 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Jerry Jerry Wehtee Wion

Because of my political commentaries over the years, I vowed not to return to Liberia when mass murderer Charles Taylor was on the rampage. I said the same thing to myself not to return to Liberia when Theif-in-Chief and confessed mastermind of the war, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was in power. I am now constrained to say the same thing that I don't see myself returning to Liberia with what is happening now under the presidency of George Weah with these strange unexplained gruesome murders of Liberians. First, it was Matthew Innis and now the latest murders of four Liberia Revenue Authority auditors which appeared to be politically motivated.

There is no place like home but prevention is better than cure. As I near retirement after 40 years living in America, I rather remain here than to be drawn into the uncertainty of returning home to serve your country like some of the people murdered and then have your family members and friends grief and their source of support abruptly terminated in a lawless country. Yes, I love Liberia but I love myself and family also first. May God comfort the bereaved families of the murdered Liberians.

What a way to encourage talented Liberians to return home to help with the development of our country, and also to encourage foreign investors to invest in Liberia. No amount of security or killings of people will deter hungry and suppressed people from challenging a regime with a failed economy and abuses the rights of citizens. Doe and Taylor had perhaps the best fighting forces but where are they today? Doe was murdered and Taylor is in jail for life. How will it end for Weah is his own call to make. But history is the best teacher. Just a thought and not a sermon. This FPA story to air later today, Tuesday on the authoritative and informative Liberian African News Service, LANS-720-721-4250.

Jerry Jerry Wehtee Wion

Washington, DC ,USA

 

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.