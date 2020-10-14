Ethiopia: Developing Riverbanks for Advancing Addis

Many parts of Addis Ababa are surrounded or crossed by rivers, which are carrying bulky garbage and possessing dull scenes especially during rainy season. The pungent nasty smell coming out of these rivers disturbs any passerby nearby. These and other environmental problems have recurrently increased as the result of reckless human activities and unplanned management of sewerages from factories and other institutions.

Selamawit Abebe, an environmentalist was, of late, approached by this writer and forwarded her comment on the grand plan to develop rivers in Addis Ababa that would help the capital address a range of problems emanating from disguising environments. She said that as the drainage system of households and companies has not well organized and administered, rivers are becoming useless and sources of disorders, which have been challenging a number of citizens and urban dwellers.

"The recently planned project to beautify the peripheries of Addis rivers is really of significantly useful in avoiding the stinking smell and creating quite many job opportunities for a number of youth residing in the city," she stated.

The importance of conservation and preservation of ecosystems to protect environment has to be well recognized and promoted. If the rivers are made healthy, no question about it there would be a city that is suitable for living and working. Here, raising public awareness not to throw wastes into rivers helps the city mitigate the negative impacts of spoiled rivers by reducing the production of pollutants or polluting substances in the surrounding environment.

Obviously, irresponsible human activities have induce many undesirable effects to the environment which can be threatening human health, economic, natural resources and affecting ecosystems such as pollutions and soil erosion.

Protecting our rivers is quite worth citing due to a number of reasons. To mention but two: in the first place, river pollution is one of the main reasons to spoil environment. Second, the flood caused by overflowing of rivers especially during rainy season increases the opportunity of spread out pests and vector diseases.

She said, "Undeniably, the plan would help the city hit triple purposes. One, it will be instrumental in lessening, circumventing if possible, the bad smell rivers carry year by year; two, it is going to be part and parcel of the project of beautifying Addis Ababa; three, it would be of potential means to create a number of job opportunities for a number of citizens, especially the youth."

"The government particularly the municipality is expected to work hard for protecting the environment so as to reduce the obliteration of eco-systems caused by a myriad of anthropogenic actions. The plan on the rivers will be more of a moral obligation to protect them from pollution and other activities as there are individuals who purposely throw garbage, carcass, residuals and other remains waiting for darkness that potentially lead to completely spoil the rivers," according to Selamawit.

Green Industry is becoming increasingly evident in Ethiopia, which has the unique opportunity of avoiding the environmental pitfalls that the country has fallen into in the course of its industrial development

Developing conceptual, programmatic and knowledge-based guidance, capacity development and supporting municipal moves is of significantly useful in creating emerald riverbanks as greening them makes other socio-economic activities compatible with environmental and social concerns.

"I am discharging my respective responsibilities in this regard as I always tell people 'if every household keeps the rubbish coming out of their own home can manage properly and do not throw into the rivers nearby, we all can create the mesmerizing scenery we have been aspiring so long," stated Selamawit.

Without a shadow of doubt, the speedy increase in urbanization can help advance economic growth in the capital to promote sustainable urban development. This urbanization has to be backed by a tidy and inviting working and living place to help urbanites especially the youth to be much more productive.

A focus on sustainable cities recognizes the important role of urbanization in advancing economic growth and social welfare as well as economic development in the country.

Promoting green riverbanks via safeguarding natural assets entails value all the benefits of innate assets. When natural assets such as Addis rivers are well protected, the capital could be free from waste and pollution thereby buttressing its capacity to be categorized under the list of standard metropolitan cities. This in turn helps the city attract many more local and international visitors.

According to Selamawit, integrated approaches to river and recreational centers management are essential for maximizing the economic and environmental benefits of the capital.

She also suggested that the role of government in protecting the environment stretches far beyond designing effective environmental policies as it incorporates crucial steps such as scrupulously supervising, consistently following up activities' performance and translating plans into practical actions with view to benefiting the society at grassroots levels.

Yes, public support for environmental policies should be well consolidated as the issue of making the city catchy and suitable for living should not be left only to the government and other concerned bodies.

Environmental protection should on the side of industries has to be well defined and taken care of as they most of the time release, there are exceptions of course, whether dry or liquid wastage into the rivers.

Selamawit said, "Though pollution comprises air pollution, thermal pollution, sound pollution and water pollution, the latter has been highly entangling Addis Ababa for almost all its rivers are seriously spoiled. As fossil fuels, which are mainly used by most factories, petroleum and vehicles gas usage are the major cause of air pollution, irresponsible garbage dumping, open defecation and factories' or home mismanaged sewerage are cardinal challenges that give the city government of Addis Ababa hard time to transform the capital."

In a nut shell, the plan outlined to dramatically convert the nasty river banks in Addis into appealing recreational centers needs to be translated into practice whatever the cost may be as it comes up with two sole options; leading a healthy life or assimilating oneself with the existing garbage-oriented atmosphere. However, if the combined effort of all is exerted, everything would be possible to change.