East Africa: Prime Minister Abiy, President Isaias Pay Visit to Energy Projects Expected to Foster Horn Integration

ADDIS ABABA - On the second day of their working tour, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki set foot on two national energy infrastructure projects' sites that are also expected to foster economic integration in the Horn region and beyond.

The premier later yesterday posted on his twitter account expressing his pleasure for visiting the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with President Isaias.

"Much more awaits us. Success is inevitable. But marked progress is key," the premier said.

Similarly, Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) as well on its Facebook page announced as both leaders paid visit to the GERD and a 2,160-MW Koysha Dam (Gibe IV).

The two leaders were also briefed on the current status of the project works. Moreover, it was stated that Koysha hydroelectric project has seen 36 percent of completion, and is expected to serve as a major tourism destination up on full completion, it was leant.

According to information obtained from Ethiopian Electric Power post on Facebook, apart from assessing current progress at the GERD site, the visit was also meant to see conditions for a planned resort town. The government in its 10-year perspective plan envisages building two resort towns.

The GERD which filled with 4.9 BCM would see major developments this Ethiopian year impounding additional 13.5 BCM by the coming rainy season and two turbines coming to operation.

The leaders also visited Gibe III hydroelectric power project on Monday.

"The working visits and continued discussions between the two leaders follow the historic normalization of relations achieved between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018," the PMO said.