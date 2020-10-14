Ethiopia: When Passion Turns to Business

interview

Everything started at a given office where no one could ever imagine that these two young ambitious women would meet. At this very office, Rahel Tadele who was an employee there had no idea to meet her current friend and co-founder Yemisrach Abera, who was at the time an intern in the office.

In just few days at the office, the two ladies understood their perceived similarities and common interests in designing which lead them to pursue their dream together. Soon after Yemisrach completed the internship, Rahel did not take extra time to quit her job and run her own business. Yemisrach's first move was also joining with her friend and setting up their new business.

The two ladies, as any novice, have passed through tough times and faced a number of difficulties. They have been through ups and downs to get where they are today.

Rahel has completed her first degree in Architecture and Urban Planning from Unity University and is about to complete her second degree in Business Administration from AAU.

Yemisrach has also received her first degree in Architecture from Addis Ababa University and her second degree in Business Management from CPU College.

The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with the two ladies all together to talk about their journey and what they have accomplished so far. Enjoy your reading.

Herald: When did you start your career in interior design? And where do you get your inspiration from?

Yemisrach: We started our career in Etege Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing Company in 2015. Unlike many interior designing companies, we tend to promote our culture through our works. To this effect, we usually get inspiration from our culture. We believe that we are very lucky in this regard.

Herald: What are the major areas/ activities that you perform in the company?

Rahel: Over the past five years, we have served our customers with beautifying houses with various interior and exterior designs and furniture manufacturing. Depending on our customer's order, we beautify houses, offices and institutions by promoting Ethiopian culture to creative, modern affordable designs.

Herald: Can you tell us some of the challenges that women encounter in this sector?

Yemisrach: As the saying goes, the road to success is always under construction. We have faced multiple challenges as we started at a young age. The doors on which we have been knocking to get support were not open for us as we expected. It is not surprising for people to be reluctant and less interested on works of young and ambitious beginners.

The offices that we had been visiting to request supports as well to train youths freely did not value our enthusiasm and effort to stand on our own. Therefore, we were supposed to put aside our desires and do different activities that might lead us to where we want to be.

Bureaucracy at different government offices, disparagements from some people as well as gender-based harassment were amongst the toughest challenges that we have faced.

Herald: Could you mention if there is any training that you offer to empower your employees especially women?

Rahel: Introducing the latest designs for our customers and meet their satisfaction takes priority. One way to do that is to keep our services up to date. We believe that our employees admire the nature of our working spirits as it is open to experience sharing.

We believe that we are unique as every day is considered as an opportunity to produce new things and win customers' expectations through delivering quality services. This is why the first criteria to be employed in our company are being open to learn and willing to share experience.

Herald: What is your take on the government's support in backing women who are in business?

Yemisrach: We want to take this opportunity and ask government to monitor and make sure that the efforts made to make youth self-employed become practicable. What we have gone through while we tried to be our own bosses could be the best example. It is important to give due emphasis on the implementation of the laws that are devised to minimize unemployment rate.

Concerned institutions should also put efforts and follow up on any issues that are related to youth. The reason we are stressing this is because we have witnessed that most of the problems are associated with shortcomings in implementing the set laws accordingly. So, we urge the government and concerned institutions to encourage youth and provide the necessary support so as to help them become self-employed, move forward and change their lives for the better.

Herald: Do you think that you have contributed to the nation through your business?

Rahel: Ethiopia is a country blessed with a wide-ranging cultural and traditional magnificence that can inspire anyone who wants to make something out of it. In this regard, we believe that one can simply identify our works as they always depict the cultural value of the communities with modern elegant touches.

The fact that we get most of our inspirations from the cultural value of the community helps us to not only introduce our culture but it is significant in promoting it as well.

Giving value to showcasing what we have rather than trying to imitate others' handiworks has helped us to inspire our customers' attention to culture oriented product designs. We believe that each order is an opportunity to improve our works and reach out to our untapped potential in the sector, so we seize every opportunity to reflect our culture through our works. Due to this, we believe that we have a little contribution and there is a long way ahead of us to go.

Herald: What are you hoping to share to our readers?

Yemisrach: One thing that we were able to understand in the interior design business is that most people take the service as superfluous luxury and costly activity. However, we want people to learn that art is more than that. It has a huge impact on our working and day to day lives.

Everyone deserves to lead a happy, easy and decent life. Making living places more comfortable and inviting through cultural and modern touches cannot be a superfluous activity. So, understanding how our choice of design and way of life affects us in different ways, we need to have the right attitude about the business because everyone deserves better.

Rahel: I want to thank everyone who have contributed in our journey and help us to reach where we are today. I am grateful for our friends and family members and our first customers for believing in our ability even though it was hard to persuade them at the time. But mostly, I would like to thank my friend, Yemisrach, for choosing to take this journey with me.

Yemisrach: I would be lying if Rahel is not at the top of my list. The happy and sad moments, all the ups and downs that we had encountered; and managed to pass together are meaningful because I was with her. Plus to the ones she mentioned, my deepest gratitude also goes to my husband and my family. I look forward to making our business plans come more fruitful.