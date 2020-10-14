Zimbabwe: Refugees Petitions Zim Govt Over Rights Abuse

The Namibian-based Southern Africa Refugee Protection (SARP) has petitioned Zimbabwe's High Commissioner to the southern African nation to push for democratic reforms back home following international outcry over alleged human rights abuses in recent months.

Since July, a hashtag movement, #Zimlivesmatter has been trending beyond the country's borders capturing alleged abductions and wanton arrests of opposition activists and journalists.

In a statement, SARP said it is concerned about the continued shrinking of democratic space and criminalization of civic society work in Zimbabwe.

"Noting how COVID-19 pandemic has led the government of Zimbabwe to curtail civil and political rights including social and economic rights under the guise of enforcing lock-down regulations,"

"The government has Zimbabwe must stop the criminalization of civic society and persecution of activists as we are concerned about the continued shrinking of democratic space and criminalization of civic society work in Zimbabwe," read the statement.

SARP suggested that there is an urgent need for demilitarization of key state institutions in Zimbabwe.

Southern Africa Refugee Protection(SARP), a Non-Governmental Organization responsible for social, legal and health protection for refugees/asylum seekers, returnees, (IDPs) Internal Displaced Persons and other (POCs) People of Concerns in Namibia and its' neighboring countries.

It fosters the importance of people to people solidarity in order to foster and entrench a culture of respect for human rights and constitutionalism.