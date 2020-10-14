Zimbabwe: Refugees Petitions Zim Govt Over Rights Abuse

13 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Namibian-based Southern Africa Refugee Protection (SARP) has petitioned Zimbabwe's High Commissioner to the southern African nation to push for democratic reforms back home following international outcry over alleged human rights abuses in recent months.

Since July, a hashtag movement, #Zimlivesmatter has been trending beyond the country's borders capturing alleged abductions and wanton arrests of opposition activists and journalists.

In a statement, SARP said it is concerned about the continued shrinking of democratic space and criminalization of civic society work in Zimbabwe.

"Noting how COVID-19 pandemic has led the government of Zimbabwe to curtail civil and political rights including social and economic rights under the guise of enforcing lock-down regulations,"

"The government has Zimbabwe must stop the criminalization of civic society and persecution of activists as we are concerned about the continued shrinking of democratic space and criminalization of civic society work in Zimbabwe," read the statement.

SARP suggested that there is an urgent need for demilitarization of key state institutions in Zimbabwe.

Southern Africa Refugee Protection(SARP), a Non-Governmental Organization responsible for social, legal and health protection for refugees/asylum seekers, returnees, (IDPs) Internal Displaced Persons and other (POCs) People of Concerns in Namibia and its' neighboring countries.

It fosters the importance of people to people solidarity in order to foster and entrench a culture of respect for human rights and constitutionalism.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.