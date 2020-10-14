Ethiopia: Profound Measures for Lasting Peace

opinion

Peace and stability had been seriously compromised in Ethiopia a year before predominantly because of the heinous plots of some individuals and groups that flared up skirmishes among various communities by an imaginable proportion which ended up in a loss of lives and property.

Undeniably, the party-affiliated and revolutionary-oriented security sector had obliged Ethiopia incur unbearable cost so far. Even the impact of illegally armed individuals here and there had somber repercussions to put the issue of peace and serenity under question.

Taking all the contributing factors of lack of peace in some parts of the country, among others, the government capitalized on reforming and declaring police forces as they are backbones to ensure peace and security.

The chaos occurred in some parts of the country was purely provoked by elements of groups who have been chased away from power.

Tribal conflicts following the ill-equipped missions of some groups and individuals created havoc in some parts of the nation. Similarly, the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) was the black spots the country encountered a year before. The purposely orchestrated tribal crises have threatened to swell the ranks of Ethiopia's vulnerable people.

Now the fashion is changed. When security forces well understand their reputed public place and the majestic status with which the country has provided them, they can never be observed adding fuel to fire to further exacerbate the dispute between or among citizens, simply individuals.

Especially after the New Year set in, Ethiopia is relentlessly working to be east African peace hub via respecting rule of law, getting groups or individuals who try to destabilize the nation appear before court and demolishing bandits who have created a short lived chaos in some parts of the nation and getting the futile attempts of anti-peace elements dried.

Recognizing that Ethiopia's stability is a cardinal element for the Horn stability, a number of countries of the world have expressed their firm support to help the nation well flourish the peace loving move.

A number of activities have been undertaken to correct the wrong deeds and activities that gave hard time for the nation in general and for people residing in some parts of it in particular. The government has now determined to revert the anti-peace actions happened during the just seen off Ethiopian budget year and make a lasting peace in the country.

To mention but a few, the government has vividly revealed determination to well reform the supreme court to be vibrant enough and independently run activities, the army has also been restructured to inculcate the love of nation and citizenry in the minds of members ranging from an ordinary members to the top-brass ones.

The newly put in place police doctrine has also been a clear manifestation of the commitment of the government to create patriotic and brave security force that purely belong to the nation and public instead of being party-affiliated and breathing using the lungs of few power monger groups.

The reform undertaking on the army and the police forces centering the country and all citizens is of paramount importance in well consolidating efforts geared towards ensuring peace and tranquility. All these efforts are profoundly of paramount importance in ensuring eternal peace in the country.