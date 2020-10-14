Rwanda: Cabinet Eases Covid-19 Public Transport Restrictions

13 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

A Cabinet meeting held on Monday October 12 has lifted restrictions on public transportation, effectively allowing buses to fill all their seats and at least 50 percent of the standing passengers.

The meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame resolved that guidelines on the 50 percent of standing passengers will be determined by the Rwanda Utility Regulatory Agency (RURA) under which the transport docket falls.

"Public transport will continue with buses operating at full capacity for seated passengers and at 50 percent for standing passengers. RURA will provide guidelines," a statement issued after the meeting reads in part.

The changes come two weeks after public transport between Kigali and other provinces resumed following suspension owing to a spike in the Covid-19 numbers within Kigali.

The meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame said that with the exception of a few changes, all the existing guidelines and measures shall remain in place until further notice.

Conference capacity raised

Although the government resolved that participants in meetings and conferences will no longer be required to show proof of Covid-19 tests two weeks ago, the meeting on Monday raised venue capacity from the previous 30 percent to 50 percent.

However, the public is still encouraged to comply with health guidelines at all times.

The Cabinet also resolved to slightly adjust curfew hours to between 10pm and 4pm.

All resolutions are expected to be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment.

So far, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 4,905 Covid-19 cases, of whom 3,877 have already recovered.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 32 people.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.