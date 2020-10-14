Rwanda: Cabinet Eases Covid-19 Public Transport Restrictions

A Cabinet meeting held on Monday October 12 has lifted restrictions on public transportation, effectively allowing buses to fill all their seats and at least 50 percent of the standing passengers.

The meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame resolved that guidelines on the 50 percent of standing passengers will be determined by the Rwanda Utility Regulatory Agency (RURA) under which the transport docket falls.

"Public transport will continue with buses operating at full capacity for seated passengers and at 50 percent for standing passengers. RURA will provide guidelines," a statement issued after the meeting reads in part.

The changes come two weeks after public transport between Kigali and other provinces resumed following suspension owing to a spike in the Covid-19 numbers within Kigali.

The meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame said that with the exception of a few changes, all the existing guidelines and measures shall remain in place until further notice.

Conference capacity raised

Although the government resolved that participants in meetings and conferences will no longer be required to show proof of Covid-19 tests two weeks ago, the meeting on Monday raised venue capacity from the previous 30 percent to 50 percent.

However, the public is still encouraged to comply with health guidelines at all times.

The Cabinet also resolved to slightly adjust curfew hours to between 10pm and 4pm.

All resolutions are expected to be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment.

So far, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 4,905 Covid-19 cases, of whom 3,877 have already recovered.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 32 people.