Rwanda Set to Get New Olympic Academy Next Year

The Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) has approved the establishment of a new Olympic centre in a bid to boost the country's sport development.

The move was announced during the organization's general assembly over the weekend at Lemigo Hotel in Kigali.

Dubbed 'Rwanda Olympic Academy', the facility is among others expected to preserve the sport heritage in the country.

Speaking to reporters after the general assembly on Sunday, RNOSC President Valens Munyabagisha pointed out that under the academy, his institution seeks to further spread the spirit of Olympics amongst Rwandans.

"The new facility will promote the fundamental principles and values of Olympics, particularly in the fields of sport and education throughout the country," he said.

About Rwf850 million has been earmarked for the establishment of the academy.

Rwanda has participated at the quadrennial Olympic Games since 1984.