Rwanda Set to Get New Olympic Academy Next Year

13 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) has approved the establishment of a new Olympic centre in a bid to boost the country's sport development.

The move was announced during the organization's general assembly over the weekend at Lemigo Hotel in Kigali.

Dubbed 'Rwanda Olympic Academy', the facility is among others expected to preserve the sport heritage in the country.

Speaking to reporters after the general assembly on Sunday, RNOSC President Valens Munyabagisha pointed out that under the academy, his institution seeks to further spread the spirit of Olympics amongst Rwandans.

"The new facility will promote the fundamental principles and values of Olympics, particularly in the fields of sport and education throughout the country," he said.

About Rwf850 million has been earmarked for the establishment of the academy.

Rwanda has participated at the quadrennial Olympic Games since 1984.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.