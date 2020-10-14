Ethiopia: National Flag Day Commemorated

14 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia observed the 13th National Flag Day on Monday in the presence of President Sahlework Zewde, members of the House of People's Representatives and invited guests.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sahlework Zewde said that celebrating the day together will help create citizens know their history, face it and strive to register achievements that further bolster the country.

She said that the flag must be a strong national emblem of unity for all Ethiopians. "Whoever we are, our national flag is our unifying emblem."

According to her, Ethiopians are best identified by their flags among other things. The flag "is the emblem of our unity and pride that evokes uncontrollable feeling."

The National Flag Day this year was commemorated in different government institutions in a scaled back public gathering due to COVID-19.

The National Flag Day is commemorated in Ethiopia on the first week of October every year.

