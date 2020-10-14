Ethiopia: Agency Emphasizes Malt Barley Production Treatment

- Brewing companies to be provided with over 1.3 million quintals of malt barley

Agricultural Transformation Agency Oromia Regional Office announced that it has been working to provide brewing companies with more than 1.3 million quintals of malt barley (barley for malt) through Farmers' Unions.

Girma Keneni, Agro business promotion and policy expert with the Agency told The Ethiopian Herald that the Agency has been enhancing the farmers malt barley production capacity by providing them with agricultural extension supports through farmers organized in clusters.

As to him, annually the state has a capacity to produce more than four million quintals of barley and the farmers' Union signed contract agreement with breweries to supply 1.3 million quintals of barley for malt.

He also stated that the Agency has completed malt barley importation through creating an agreement between farmers' unions and brewing companies. He noted that exclusively by its own capacity the state planned to fill the total national demand of barley for malt in 2022 and launch export scheme to abroad in 2025.

He stressed that the state has high potential of barley production citing that of the total barley production in the country, 60 percent of it comes out of the state and the country stands third at Africa level. He underscored that the demand for barley malt in the country increases year by year at a rate of 20 percent and the farmers' production capacity is also increasing from time to time.

He also reflected that the expansion of cluster and irrigation farming, strengthening of farmers' federation and unions and government effort help make conditions conducive to provide farmers with seed.

He stated that a number of malt factories have been established in the state following the high barley production level of the state.