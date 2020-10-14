Ethiopia: Commission to Establish Environmental Tribunal

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission announced that it has been working to establish the first environmental tribunal that will hear cases relating to environmental issues so as to mitigate environmental degradation.

Ayele Hegena (PhD) Director General of Policy, Law, and Standards Research and Development with the Commission told The Ethiopian Herald that the establishment of the tribunal will have immense role in providing emergency responses via entertaining flexible ways.

He underscored that the tribunal will be established in especial way and it will have a mandate to observe only civil cases relating to environment.

He stated that environmental cases will be adjourned by the tribunal before they are transferred to the regular court.

He reflected that the tribunal has a mandate to make entities that damage the environment compensate and rehabilitate the milieu that they have abused.

As to him, the tribunal will be established at federal level and the states may establish it as per the constitutional right granted for them.

He also mentioned that that the Commission drafted a policy on the establishment of the tribunal and discussed it with stakeholders.

"Though Ethiopia is categorized under the countries of Africa that have lots of environment related policies, there are lots of shortfalls to implement the policies.

So the tribunal that will be established is believed to help the country address a number of challenges," he added.