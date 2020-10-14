Ethiopia: Commission to Establish Environmental Tribunal

14 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission announced that it has been working to establish the first environmental tribunal that will hear cases relating to environmental issues so as to mitigate environmental degradation.

Ayele Hegena (PhD) Director General of Policy, Law, and Standards Research and Development with the Commission told The Ethiopian Herald that the establishment of the tribunal will have immense role in providing emergency responses via entertaining flexible ways.

He underscored that the tribunal will be established in especial way and it will have a mandate to observe only civil cases relating to environment.

He stated that environmental cases will be adjourned by the tribunal before they are transferred to the regular court.

He reflected that the tribunal has a mandate to make entities that damage the environment compensate and rehabilitate the milieu that they have abused.

As to him, the tribunal will be established at federal level and the states may establish it as per the constitutional right granted for them.

He also mentioned that that the Commission drafted a policy on the establishment of the tribunal and discussed it with stakeholders.

"Though Ethiopia is categorized under the countries of Africa that have lots of environment related policies, there are lots of shortfalls to implement the policies.

So the tribunal that will be established is believed to help the country address a number of challenges," he added.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.