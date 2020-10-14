Lesotho: FLR Renews Segoete's Contract

The Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) has resolved to renew senior national men's team, Likatola, coach Realeboha Segoete' contract after it expired last month.

Segoete was appointed coach on a one-year contract in September 2019 succeeding Roy Nyasha.

Both Segoete and Nyasha previously worked as assistant coaches for Likatola under Ranga 'Bobo' Chimombe, who coached the team from 2014 to 2016.

Since his appointment last year, Segoete, has never led the side in an official match. This was due to suspension of rugby activities by Africa Rugby and World Rugby on the back of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Likatola was last on the international scene in 2018 during the Four Nations Africa Cup in Ghana.

FLR secretary general Litšitso Motšeremeli confirmed that Segoete's contract had ended and the association has resolved to renew it.

"His contract expired last week and we want to give him another chance because Covid-19 denied him chance to prove himself," Motšeremeli said.

He added that they are also considering to give him a three-year contract.

"We are likely to give him three years... we are yet to agree with him although he seems to be warming up with the idea."

The FLR is also yet to decide who will assist him.

Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, Segoete's first international test could have been this year's Rugby Africa Cup which was scheduled for the third week of May. It was however, suspended indefinitely.

Segoete retired from competitive rugby in 2018. He holds a Level 1 Rugby Coaching Licence and is also a World Rugby recognised referees' educator.

He told the Lesotho Times that he was aware of the association's intentions to give him another chance and said he was ready to grab the opportunity.