Ethiopia: Association Emphasizes Education Roadmap Inimitable Value

Ethiopian Teachers' Association said that the education roadmap that is believed to bring comprehensive changes over the multifarious challenges of the sector would be helpful to address the problems the sector identified.

The major areas on which the roadmap focuses and prioritizes include improving the education policy, ensuring quality education, fostering the teaching-learning process via resolving teachers' challenges, among others.

Mentioning the continuous trek they have stepped with regard to preparing and improving the Education Roadmap, Association's General Secretary, Tilahun Tarekegn stated that the roadmap would play a cardinal role in enhancing the teaching profession, which is the source of every discipline and a backbone of a number of sectors.

According to him, the roadmap would also enable the nation to overcome the problems encounter quality education, which has been baffling the education sector for years.

He said, once distributing the document, the Association has prepared sensitizing and discussing junctures in order to incorporate states' reflections on the improvement of the roadmap.

Taking this opportunity into account, the states have sent their feedback and comments to further improve the contents of the education roadmap, he opined.

It is to be recalled that the education roadmap is expected to be finalized within five years and to be fully operational in the general education system of the country.