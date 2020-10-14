Ethiopia: NBE Announces Embassies' Readiness to Change Old Banknotes

14 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

The National Bank of Ethiopia said that Ethiopian foreign missions will start changing old banknotes with the new ones to address the demands of citizens working overseas.

Briefing journalists yesterday, NBE's Deputy Governor Solomon Desta said that the new notes change is being carried out efficiently; and so far, the Bank has distributed over 90 billion Birr.

Currently, over five thousand ATM machines are functional and distributing the new banknotes.131 more are ready to operate.

Over six thousand branches throughout the country are partaking in the effort and now the Ethiopian embassies are given green light to commence the new banknote change. The currency change in Djibouti will be supervised by a command post, he added.

As to him, the change aims at collecting the banknotes circulating informally, outside financial institutions; curbing corruption and contraband and supporting financial institutions which confront currency shortage.

If anyone comes across activities that are contrary to Bank's rules and regulations he/she should inform security forces or the Bank.

The schedule is running in a healthy fashion as the financial institutions are working in collaboration with the NBE.

National Bank Currency Management, Directorate Director, Abebe Senbete for his part said the new banknote has its own distinctive elements that cannot be duplicated or copied.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.