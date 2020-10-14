Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Denied Bail

Former Zanu-PF youth chair, Godfrey Tsenengamu has been denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who said the former ruling party leader for Mashonaland Central should be protected by the police from unknown individuals tracking him.

Passing his bail ruling pending trial, Nduna said it was compelling that Tsenengamu who is being charged for inciting public violence is seeking protection from the police.

"The accused did not surrender himself to the police willingly but he said that he was seeking protection because he had noticed some people following him day and night," said Nduna.

Nduna also trashed lawyer Harrison Nkomo's submissions that the accused is a suitable candidate for bail because there are some people also facing similar charges who have already been granted bail.

"The facts on similarity of the case has not been brought before court and those who are alleged to have similar cases, those accused persons never said that their lives were in danger," he said.

Nkomo had submitted that Tsenengamu is facing similar charges as MDC Alliance national vice chairperson, Job Sikhala who is already out on bail.

"The threats which forced him to go and report to the police, to me seem real and this alone can sustain refusal of bail," ruled Nduna.

Supporting his ruling, Nduna cited the High Court matter of Learnmore Jongwe who was denied bail because the state said it was protecting him from the public.

Tsenegamu was ordered to come back to court on 27 October.