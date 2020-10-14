Namibia: Pupil Killed in School Stabbing

A 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil has died after allegedly being stabbed by a boy at the St Joseph Primary School hostel at Rehoboth on Tuesday morning.

The Hardap police's crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, confirmed the fatal stabbing, which he said happened between 06h30 and 07h00 on Tuesday.

He said it is alleged that a 13-year-old Grade 3 pupil of St Joseph Primary School stabbed the 15-year-old with a kitchen knife in the left side of the chest. The 15-year-old died while receiving medical treatment at St Mary's Hospital at Rehoboth.

The boy who was stabbed was a pupil of Rehoboth High School and was boarding at the hostel where the incident happened, said Clay.

"It is not clear at this stage what led to the stabbing," Clay said, adding it was reported that the two boys had an argument.

Clay said the suspect was arrested and a police investigation into the matter continues.

