Uganda: Traffic Paralyzed Along Masaka-Kampala Road After Trailer Driver Dies Behind Wheel

13 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Muzafaru Nsubuga

Police in Kalungu District are investigating circumstances under which a trailer driver died behind the steering wheel at Bajja Village, Lukaya Town Council along Masaka-Kampala highway.

An eyewitness, Mr Herman Kafeero said a 56-year-old Tanzanian national, Mudrikate Suudi Kaigi, was driving a fuel tanker registration number T 541 CSA from Kampala, en route to Masaka when it suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway.

"When we saw the trailer, we thought armed robbers had staged a roadblock but when more motorists came, we moved closer only to find the driver dead behind the steering wheel," Mr Kafeero said.

The incident is said to have happened on Monday night.

Traffic along the busy highway was paralyzed until 11 am Tuesday when the long queues of vehicles from either side of the road were cleared.

The Officer in Charge of Lukaya Police Station, Mr Vianney Birungi, said several attempts were made to tow away the truck but it was too heavy for the available tow trucks to manage since it was carrying fuel.

"The driver had locked himself from inside. So, we smashed the windscreen to remove the body and a certain driver helped us remove it from the road," he said.

Mr Birungi said they are still waiting for a post-mortem report to establish what exactly caused Kaigi's death.

"The body has been taken to Masaka Regional Hospital for autopsy and we hope the report we will get will guide our investigations," he said.

Kalungu Resident District Commissioner, Mr Caleb Tukaikiriza advised long-distance truck drivers to always move with another person to assist them in such situations while on the way.

"Moving alone in a vehicle is dangerous. If he had a turn boy with him, he could have perhaps helped him out," he said.

