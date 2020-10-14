Zimbabwe: Zim's Month On Month Inflation Ease

13 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation rate stood at 3, 83 percent in September shedding 4, 61 a percentage points on the August rate of 8, 44 percent, on the back of stabilization of the foreign exchange market which was pushing inflation.

Latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) this Tuesday, shows that prices relatively eased during the month.

"The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of September 2020 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 659,40 percent," said Zimstat

The agency further indicate that year on year ( annual percentage change) inflation for blended consumer price index for the month of September 2020, as measured by the all items Blended Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 376,29 percent.

"The month on month inflation rate in September 2020 was -0, 47 percent shedding 1.88 percentage points on August 2020 rate of 1, 41 percent. The blended CPI for the month ending September 2020 stood at 100, 93 compared to 101, 41 in August 2020 and 21, 19 in September 2019"

Since the introduction of the weekly Forex auction trading system, the Zimbabwe dollar has stood firm restoring sanity in forex trading which had fueled black market exchange movement.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.