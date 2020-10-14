South Africa: If These Mountains Could Speak - Day Trip to the Amathole Mountains

14 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

When it comes to beautiful and diverse landscapes, South Africa has no shortage of options. Each of our provinces promises unique variety, be it the striking red sands of the Kalahari in the Northern Cape, the lush subtropical vegetation of KwaZulu-Natal, or coastal drives nestled between mountain and ocean in the dreamy Western Cape. As part of our day trip series, we will be exploring these and more, but today, we head off to the arguably underappreciated Amathole Mountains of the Eastern Cape.

What you need to know

The Amathole Mountain range stretches over some 280 kilometres in several directions. To fully explore their wonders would be impossible to do in a day, nor would one want to. This area is best explored in bite sizes, one day trip, one getaway at a time.

Beyond the natural beauty of the wind-carved rock formations that make up the mountains, this is also a very significant area when it comes to heritage. It is after all in these mountains that 19th-century Xhosa Chief Jongumsobomvu Maqoma, the oldest son of King Ngqika, fought in three of the Frontier Wars....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

