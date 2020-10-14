South Africa: Fresh Data Highlight a Steady Decline of SA's Manufacturing and Mining Sectors

13 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By ED Stoddard

Manufacturing and mining data from Statistics South Africa this week indicate that the pace of deindustrialisation is picking up. The one bright spot is that while the mining sector's output remains in a downward trajectory, sales are up because of prices.

Let's start with the manufacturing data released on Monday. Production in the sector fell 10.8% in August compared with August 2019, the 15th consecutive month of year-on-year decline.

As NKC African Economics noted in a brief to clients, this underscores "how the sector was already struggling before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold".

All 10 manufacturing divisions contracted year on year, led by motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment, which fell more than 30% -- an extremely worrying sign as this is a key employer. But vehicles are hardly flying out of the dealerships these days. In September 2020, new car sales were down 33.4% compared with the same month in 2019, according to industry data.

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing sector's overall output rose 3.6% in August compared with July, but its pace of growth has been slowing. In July it was up 5.9% and in June it spiked by 20.3% compared with May as...

